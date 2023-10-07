NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting early Saturday morning on Hobart Street in New Haven.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information on the case to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).