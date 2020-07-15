Three men injured in three separate shootings, New Haven PD investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after three men were injured in three separate shootings Tuesday.

The first was on Munson Street near Sherman Parkway. That’s in the Dixwell neighborhood. Police say the 40-year-old male victim was shot outside a home there. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word yet on if police have leads on any suspects.

And just an hour later in the city’s Fair Haven neighborhood, police say a 20-year-old male was shot on Ferry Street near Fox Street. The victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 8:20 p.m. police were on the scene of a third shooting down the street from the second. NHPD says on State Street near May Street in the Cedar Hill neighborhood an ambulance transported an 18-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

More information is expected from police Wednesday morning.

This all comes after a violent weekend where police responded to half-a-dozen shootings over the course of 72 hours.

Detectives are holding a crime scene and canvassing the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.