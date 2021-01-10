Two people found dead in New Haven home, PD investigating

New Haven

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after an adult male and female were found dead inside a home Sunday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to a Winthrop Avenue residence after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured people inside the home. 

Officials say emergency providers pronounced an adult male and female deceased at the scene.

Winthrop Avenue between Chapel Street and Derby Avenue is temporarily closed for the crime scene investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police say callers may remain anonymous. 

New Haven

