New Haven PD investigating deadly shooting on Sherman Parkway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Developing late Wednesday night, a deadly shooting on Sherman Parkway.

A spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker’s office tells us it happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police and fire responded to the incident at 565 Sherman Parkway for reports of a person shot.

Following the overnight fatal shooting on Sherman Parkway, the mayor released the following statement:

“Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different. I’m working every day with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe. Initiatives like the Shooting Task Force partners with surrounding communities to share intelligence, and Project Longevity and Project Safe Neighborhoods are working to keep returning citizens out of trouble. We’re also engaging in a full-court press to get services to those most in need, particularly our re-entry population—which is why we opened our re-entry center earlier this year. Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident.”

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details.