New Haven PD investigating fatal shooting of 32-year-old man near Grand Ave., Lloyd St.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Grand Avenue at Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle crashed into the side of a commercial building at 337 Grand Avenue. The driver of the vehicle had been shot.

New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel arrived at the scene and transported the motorist to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Prior to the shooting, police believe the 32-year-old New Haven man was sitting in his parked car on Grand Avenue. After he was shot, the injured motorist drove across the Lloyd Street intersection and struck the building, said police.

NHPD Major Crimes detectives and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police say callers may remain anonymous.