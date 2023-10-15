NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man died after being shot in the chest.

New Haven police responded at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a call about an unresponsive person at the intersection of Cedar and Cassius streets.

Police said an argument took place before the shooting. The man has not yet been publicly identified.

This investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have information to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).