New Haven PD investigating shooting in East Rock neighborhood, one injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the East Rock neighborhood on Monday.

Police say around 6:13 a.m., New Haven officials received multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot in the area of Lawrence Street, Mechanic Street, and Nash Street in the East Rock neighborhood.

In a parking lot at the rear of a Nash Street school, officers found an 18-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and a parked vehicle struck by gunfire at the scene on Lawrence Street between Mechanic Street and Nash Street.

As of 9:30 a.m., the streets have been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.