New Haven PD investigating shooting near Ferry and Chatham Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Ferry & Chatham Street Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police tell News 8 that 17 shell casings were found. Police report cars in the area were struck by gunfire.

There is no word on injuries or suspects. Officials say there are no known victims at this time.

