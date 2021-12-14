New Haven PD investigating shooting on Grand Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting on Grand Avenue after a victim received gunshot wounds Monday evening.

New Haven police received a shot spotter alert around 7:40 p.m. regarding gunfire between Hamilton Street and Wallace Street.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, they located a 28-year-old New Haven man struck by gunfire.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to contact the NHPD Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637

