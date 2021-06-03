Two men shot in drive-by shooting on Lilac St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Lilac Street Thursday night.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was on the scene and reported that two men were shot. Both are hospitalized listed as “not in critical condition.”

He added that a ShotSpotter came through around 8-9 p.m. Police are still on the scene and investigating.

“We’re facing a very very challenging time in New Haven,” the mayor said. “Our team is doing everything we can to respond to it both with increased beat officers and reinstituting a shooting task force,” in addition to other programs.

He is calling on the community to help officials solve these violent crimes.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.