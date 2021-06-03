Two men shot in drive-by shooting on Lilac St. in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Lilac Street Thursday night.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker was on the scene and reported that two men were shot. Both are hospitalized listed as “not in critical condition.”

He added that a ShotSpotter came through around 8-9 p.m. Police are still on the scene and investigating.

“We’re facing a very very challenging time in New Haven,” the mayor said. “Our team is doing everything we can to respond to it both with increased beat officers and reinstituting a shooting task force,” in addition to other programs.

He is calling on the community to help officials solve these violent crimes.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven recruiting for summer camp counselors

News /

Guilford company's medical invention on shipment headed to the International Space Station

News /

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed some people to retire much sooner than planned, meaning their savings might not go as far as they hoped!

News /

A look into the outdoor Sunday services at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden

News /

North Branford PD: ATMs burglarized from two gas stations overnight Thursday

News /

'This is not okay': Waterbury mother says family received racist letter when moving into a city neighborhood

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss