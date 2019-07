NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Orchard Street between Dickerman Street and Goffe Street Thursday evening.

Officials report shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said a 27-year-old male from New Haven has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No word on any suspects at this time.

Police are asking witnesses to call New Haven PD at (203)-946-6304.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.