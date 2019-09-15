Two suffering gunshot wounds after incident on Hobart Street, NHPD investigating

Breaking News
by: Nicole Boucher, Teresa Pellicano

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Hobart Street between Whalley Ave and Elm Street Saturday night.

Police say there are two victims: a 26-year-old West Haven man suffering a single gunshot wound, and a 22-year-old New Haven man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to St. Raphael’s campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. The victims are reported as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NHPD 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTNH for updates.

