New Haven PD: Juvenile cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — New Haven Police responded to the area of Fowler Street between Amity Road and Frederick Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, officers located a single occupied vehicle and a juvenile male cyclist who was unresponsive. Police say the victim is listed in critical condition.

Police ask people to avoid the area of Fowler Street near Amity Road and Frederick Street. Traffic is prohibited on Fowler Street.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

An Accident Reconstruction Team has taken over the scene. The investigation is still ongoing.

