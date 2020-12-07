New Haven PD make arrest in July 2019 shooting on Orchard St. that injured man

Yuwell Mitchell – arrested in shooting of man on Orchard Street in June 2019 – New Haven PD mug – 12 07 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday, New Haven Police Dept. announced they made an arrest in the June 2019 shooting of a man on Orchard Street.

Police say they have charged Yuwell Mitchell, 28, for his role in the June 27, 2019 shooting of a 27-year-old New Haven man in the rear yard of a residence on Orchard Street.

The victim was shot several times and survived.

Mitchell was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, and charged with conspiracy to commit assault, criminal attempt to assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

On the day of the warrant service, Mitchell ran from police and forcibly entered a neighbor’s occupied apartment where he was found hiding. He is additionally being charged with criminal possession of ammunition, burglary, and risk of injury to a child (two counts).