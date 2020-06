NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Hill Neighborhood of New Haven around 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said a 19-year-old man was sitting on a three-wheel motorcycle on Hallock Avenue between 3rd and 4th Street when he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police.