New Haven PD: Man shot in legs while driving on Winthrop Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police said a man was shot in the legs while driving on Winthrop Avenue Wednesday evening.

A 23-year-old New Haven man drove himself to Yale-New Haven Hospital after he was shot and arrived at the hospital just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the victim was driving on Whalley Avenue and had turned onto Winthrop Avenue when the shooting happened. Detectives found bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The victim is still in the hospital under stable condition, according to police.

Police do not know if Wednesday’s shooting is connected to a double shooting that happened on Winthrop Ave. at Chapel Street Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.