New Haven PD: Man shot on Sherman Avenue early Thursday morning

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting on Sherman Avenue early Thursday morning.

New Haven police responded to a call of shots fired on July 1 at 2:24 a.m. The shots were reported in the area of Whalley Avenue and Elm Street, according to police.

A crime scene was identified and secured. Police were informed that a 45 year-old man had entered the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim has been listed in stable condition.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

