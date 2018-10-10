New Haven

New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 11:20 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 12:29 AM EDT

New Haven PD: One dead, two others stabbed at Sperry and Goffe Streets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven PD confirms to News 8 that one person is dead, two others stabbed after an altercation Tuesday night.

Officials say a man was walking from Whalley Avenue towards Goffe Street when he was approached by a black male.

The suspect said "Happy Halloween" and stabbed the victim. The victim's cousin was waiting for him in a car when he noticed the commotion. When the cousin exited the car and approached the suspect, he also was stabbed by the person. The cousin pulled out his pistol, which he lawfully owns, and shot the suspect in the chest. Police are calling the shooting "self-defense".

Police say the suspect did not know the victims.

 

 

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the two stabbing suspects have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

