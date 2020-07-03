New Haven PD: One injured in shooting on County Street

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting at a residence in the Dixwell neighborhood that left a local man injured Thursday evening.

Police said at around 11:49 p.m., police and fire crews responded to a report of a person shot outside a residence on County Street, across from Goffe Street Park.

The 24-year-old victim was found lying on the front steps of his residence, police said.

Police said he was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives investigated the scene overnight, and County Street has since reopened.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.

