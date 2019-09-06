Breaking News
PD: Arrest made after loaded gun found in Hartford student’s backpack

New Haven PD: One injured in vehicle vs. ATV accident

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Union talks about the future of the department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a vehicle accident involving an ATV on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 4:50pm at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Legion Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the male ATV driver in the middle of the roadway with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss