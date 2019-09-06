New Haven PD: One injured in vehicle vs. ATV accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to a vehicle accident involving an ATV on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 4:50pm at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Legion Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found the male ATV driver in the middle of the roadway with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

