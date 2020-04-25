New Haven PD: One person injured following dispute, shots fired

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating an incident involving shots fired in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Thompson Street Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a fight outside of a residence just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound in the leg. Police learned he was shot during a dispute with another man. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police.