 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

New Haven PD: Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Ella T. Grasso Blvd.

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven police_102876

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday evening while crossing the street on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in New Haven.

At around 6 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing the street at Ella T. Grasso Blvd. between Printers Lane and Adeline Street when a New Haven woman driving a Jeep Liberty struck him. Police and fire crews found the victim lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police impounded the SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

Three separate shootings also occurred in the Elm City Tuesday evening. It is unclear if the shootings are related to each other or to this incident at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Board of Alders make recommendations on how to assist communities of color during pandemic

News /

New Haven PD investigating after three shootings, pedestrian struck Tuesday

News /

Long-time Waterbury waitress says surprise big tip from customer is essential to get her through holidays, pandemic

News /

New COVID testing site opening up at CT Post Mall

News /

SILVER ALERT: Pair of North Haven brothers, 11-months, 2-years-old missing since Dec. 26

News /

Family of East Haven mother killed over the summer says arrest of her live-in boyfriend is bittersweet, overdue

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss