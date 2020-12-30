New Haven PD: Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Ella T. Grasso Blvd.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday evening while crossing the street on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard in New Haven.

At around 6 p.m., the pedestrian was crossing the street at Ella T. Grasso Blvd. between Printers Lane and Adeline Street when a New Haven woman driving a Jeep Liberty struck him. Police and fire crews found the victim lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police impounded the SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

Three separate shootings also occurred in the Elm City Tuesday evening. It is unclear if the shootings are related to each other or to this incident at this time.