Pedestrian struck by vehicle on James Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on James Street early Wednesday morning.

New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said it happened at the underpass on Humphrey and Lombard Streets at 5:46 a.m.

Fontana said the crash resulted in serious injuries and there was a transport by American Medical Response to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Initial reports from officers on scene were that the pedestrian was alert and conscious.

New Haven officers are still on the scene.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.