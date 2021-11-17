Pedestrian struck by vehicle on James Street in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on James Street early Wednesday morning.

New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said it happened at the underpass on Humphrey and Lombard Streets at 5:46 a.m.

Fontana said the crash resulted in serious injuries and there was a transport by American Medical Response to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Initial reports from officers on scene were that the pedestrian was alert and conscious.

New Haven officers are still on the scene.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Meriden PD: Man charged with human trafficking, additional charges involving minors after year-long investigation

News /

Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce President talks on 'The Big Connect' Business Expo

News /

Stretch Your Dollar: Tips to avoid porch piracy during the holiday season

News /

New Haven health department set to administer vaccine shots for children

News /

Military surprise: CT dad returning from deployment overseas surprises wife, daughters

News /

Cleanup efforts continue after tornado rips through Branford

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss