New Haven PD pushes to fire officer seen on video kicking, punching handcuffed man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are moving to fire one of their own after he was caught on a body camera kicking and punching a handcuffed man.

It happened on Dec. 25, 2019. Police said the man, Luis Rivera, was intoxicated and struggling with officers.

Body camera video shows Rivera handcuffed and on the ground. Officer Jason Santiago, an 8-year veteran, is seen kicking Rivera in the groin and later, pulling the man up off the ground by his braids. Santiago is then seen punching Rivera in the face. The officer appears to be angry that Rivera had spat at him.

Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said he investigated and is confident the other officers on the scene at the time did not see Santiago punch or kick Rivera.

“We found them not to be culpable of any sort of…failure to act,” he said.

However, one officer was disciplined with the maximum 15 day suspension for other violations, including at one point turning off his body camera. That officer has not been identified.

Following the incident, Rivera was charged with assault, but his defense attorney later flagged the body camera footage to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The tables then turned on the officer.

Prosecutors are now looking at charging Santiago as well.

Both the victim and the suspect are hispanic.

Santiago has no previous disciplinary record and has been cited in the past for successfully de-escalating a tense situation involving a disturbed man with a knife. Reyes said Santiago even rescued a person from a burning car this week.

The visibly disappointed Reyes said he will move to strip Santiago of his badge next week.

When asked how he squares Santiago’s “good cop” image with the actions caught on video, Reyes said, “I square that in that we’re human beings, and human beings are not infallible, but when they make mistakes, and when they wear a badge, those mistakes have to be taken seriously.”

“I’m not condemning Officer Santiago,” he continued. “I’m condemning Officer Santiago’s actions. They weren’t acceptable. They can’t be condoned, and because of that, he’s going to face some stiff consequences.”

“Officer Santiago punched a guy that was in handcuffs,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “I think it’s important for us as a city to make it clear that behavior is unacceptable. When something like this happens, it isn’t right and reflects poorly on the department and erodes confidence that has been built over the years.”

Officer Santiago told News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose he has no comment right now.

Chief Reyes will go before the Board of Police Commissioners next Tuesday to recommend Santiago be fired.

The Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office, which is investigating, declined to comment on the pending investigation or any possible charges.

A call to the police union was not returned.