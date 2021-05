NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence has been reported Wednesday night in the Edgewood Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard area.

According to the New Haven Police Department, they are responding to a fatal shooting report. Police are talking to residents in the area. No other information has been revealed at this time.

This is the twelfth homicide of the year in the city of New Haven.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for more updates.