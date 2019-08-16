New Haven PD search for man with info on shooter who killed one, injured Captain Duff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say they are now looking for a man they believe may have information about the shooter that killed one man and injured Captain Duff in New Haven.

There’s also good news about Captain Anthony Duff’s condition, and some good news about that investigation, because they are getting leads and getting help from the public.

Related: Shooting victim identified, manhunt continues

That shooting happened Monday night. A gunman opening fire on a 46-year-old West Haven man. Troy Clark died.

Police Captain Anthony Duff tried to apprehend that shooter. He happened to be in the neighborhood. He wound up getting shot at least twice. More on him in a minute, but first that police investigation.

Related: Sister of murdered man speaks out as search for killer stretches on

News 8 got an update Thursday night and found out there are multiple people they want to question about this shooting. There is one person in particular they believe may have information about the shooter. He is not a suspect, so they are not releasing his name, but many of these leads are from people in the community coming forward.

Related: Profile: New Haven PD Captain Anthony Duff

“And the people in the community that are coming forward are saying, ‘hey this guy might have been present there, or this person might have been present there, these are the people you want to talk to,” said Asst. Chief Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Dept.

Related: Police identify man killed in New Haven shooting, manhunt for suspect continues as Captain Duff recovers

While investigators work on that, Captain Duff is working on recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. We are told some very good news about him. He is able to stand and walk around. That is an excellent sign. Doctors always want surgery patients walking as soon as possible.

Related: New Haven PD collecting video evidence from shooting of Captain, unidentified victim

So again, police have leads and specific people they are looking to question. If you know anything about Monday night’s shooting on Dixwell Avenue, you are asked to please call the New Haven Police Department.