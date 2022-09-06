NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –New Haven Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dirt bike rider that they say struck and seriously injured someone on August 31, 2022.

From a posting on the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) Facebook page Tuesday night, police say they are investigating a hit-and-run incident that August night, which occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Grace Street.

Police report that the dirt bike operator struck a pedestrian. The bike was described as a royal blue dirt bike with blue trimming on the front and back tires.

(PHOTO): Provided by New Haven Police Department. Dirt bike operator involved in an alleged hit-and-run investigation on August 31, 2022.

NHPD said that the dirt bike was operated by a male wearing a black t-shirt, black ski mask, and black jeans. The offending dirt bike was operating in tandem with 2 other dirt bikes, according to NHPD. They were described as a male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants riding a white and blue dirt bike, and an unknown person wearing a silver helmet, green face mask, black shirt, and black pants riding a black and gray dirt bike.

For anyone with information that could help the investigation, NHPD says to contact Detective Boyle at 475-434-7768 or the Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.