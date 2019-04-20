New Haven

New Haven PD: Silver Alert issued for missing 52-year-old man

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 01:24 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for Kenneth Chambers, 52.

Chambers is described as a Black male with grey hair and brown eyes.

He is 5' 8'' and weighs 150 lbs.

Chambers was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black shoes. He has been missing since Saturday.

No photo has been provided.

If located, please contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.

