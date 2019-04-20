New Haven PD: Silver Alert issued for missing 52-year-old man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police have issued a Silver Alert for Kenneth Chambers, 52.
Chambers is described as a Black male with grey hair and brown eyes.
He is 5' 8'' and weighs 150 lbs.
Chambers was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black shoes. He has been missing since Saturday.
No photo has been provided.
If located, please contact New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.
