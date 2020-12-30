New Haven PD investigating after three shootings, pedestrian struck Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after three separate shootings and an incident of a pedestrian hit by a car, all Tuesday night.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a 24-year-old New Haven man was shot in the hip on Washington Ave. between West Street and King Place. He is hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Around 6 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Columbus Ave. and Ella T. Grasso Blvd. The victim is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses to the accident should contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

Just after 6 p.m., a person was shot on Augustine St. in the West Rock neighborhood. That individual is in the hospital and in stable condition.

Around 6:30 p.m., a person was shot in the leg on Congress Ave. between White St. and Redfield St. That individual is in the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are not sure yet if the incidents are related. More information is expected Wednesday.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shootings to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.