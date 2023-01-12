NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police will brief the public on their latest efforts to combat violent crime in the city on Thursday.

The Elm City saw three fatal shootings in the first week of 2023. The first was just hours into the new year.

A 23-year-old was shot on Grand Street and later died in the hospital. Three days later, a 30-year-old man was shot on Chapel Street near Beers and Orchard Street. He died three days later.

A couple of days after that shooting, a 41-year-old was shot and killed at the New Haven Inn.

On Monday, activist Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber wants police and lawmakers to take action at the state level.

“Come together to draft some legislation to stiff gun control. We must approach gun violence as a public health issue, it’s an emergency issue,” said the reverend.

The New Haven Chief of Police told News 8 that the overall trend of crime is going in the right direction. In 2022, New Haven had nearly half the homicides it did in 2021. Strategies such as building social programs that target people coming out of jail or on parole seem to be effective in deterring crime.

Mayor Justin Elicker and the Chief of Police will discuss those strategies and more at the briefing on Thursday. They are also expected to go over shootings, gun seizures, and other gun-related arrests.

The briefing will begin at 11:30 a.m. at New Haven’s police headquarters.