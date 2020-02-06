New Haven PD to receive two new drug sniffing K-9s, purchased through donations

New Haven

by: Kaye Paddyfote (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven police department will have two new furry faces come this Spring. 

In a post on Facebook, demand ZERO – an organization in the Elm City that works to end the illegal dealing of drugs – announced the purchase of two new police K-9s for the New Haven PD.

The dogs were purchased by donors of demandZero for the purpose of detecting drugs. 

“Meet Farely & Bruce: two drug-detecting canines purchased for the NHPD with the generous support of demandZero donors, friends, and family!”

– demandZERO via Facebook

NHPD reports, Farley will be a narcotics dog and Bruce will be a dual-purpose patrol and narcotic detection dog.

Farley is set to graduate from K-9 training in March and Bruce will graduate next Wednesday.

