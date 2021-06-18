New Haven PD: two separate shootings on Thursday and Friday

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Thursday and Friday.

Multiple 911 calls alerted police to a person shot in the area of Downing Street, between Peck and Lombard Street Thursday at 1:57 p.m. A 19-year-old man from West Haven arrived at the hospital by private car while suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said New Haven police. The victim is listed in stable condition.

On Friday, New Haven police responded to a call on Valley Street between Mountain Road and East Ramsdell Street. At the scene was a 22-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He is also listed in stable condition.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

