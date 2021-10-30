New Haven PD: Two victims injured during double shooting incident

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating a double shooting incident that occurred on Crown St. early Saturday morning.

When responding officers arrived on the scene, they located a 26-year-old North Haven man and a 41-year-old New Haven woman who was struck by gunfire.

The American Medical Response transported both victims to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police ask any witnesses who have not spoken with the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304

This is an active investigation. Keep up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 ap.

