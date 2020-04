NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot at an apartment building on 480 Ferry Street and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

No other information was given at this time. A suspect has not been located.

Check back to WTNH.com and the News 8 app for updates.