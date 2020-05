NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Newhallville neighborhood on Dorman Street and Sherman Parkway-. The shooting involved a 42-year-old man who was struck in the arm. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.