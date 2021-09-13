New Haven police accepting recruitment applications to fill dozens of vacancies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is beginning to accept applications for police recruitment.

The department is looking to hire more officers amid a major uptick in gun violence. They have around 70 vacancies.

New Haven city leaders report there have been 23 homicides so far this year.

The police department plans to hold several information sessions:

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. (Online via Zoom)

Monday, Sept. 20 from 6 – 8 p.m. (Ice Rink, 1080 State Street)

Thursday, Sept. 30 from 7 – 8 p.m. (Fair Haven Library, 182 Grand Ave)

The open application period will last through Oct. 11. To learn more, click here.