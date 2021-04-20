New Haven police arrest 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing clothes from Walmart

New Haven

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police said on Sunday, April 11, they arrested a 50-year-old man during a larceny investigation at Walmart on Foxon Boulevard.

Police say they saw on surveillance video a man stealing clothing items valued at $104.38. As the suspect was exiting the store, an officer told him to stop due to the suspicious activity. The suspect ran towards his car and entered the front seat, but was apprehended by the officer.

The West Haven suspect, identified as Robert Banks, was charged with larceny and interfering with an officer.

