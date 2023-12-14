NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified a juvenile as the suspect in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman last month on Blake Street, according to authorities.



On Nov. 29, police responded to the report of a shooting on Blake Street near Whittlesey Avenue. After arriving on scene, officers located a 21-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a home.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for her injuries. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to her stomach and back, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect in the shooting as a minor on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was secured and the suspect was issued a $1 million court-set bond.

The suspect was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury to a minor.

The shooting victim is still under medical care, according to police.