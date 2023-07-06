NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police announced Thursday that an arrest was made in an April double homicide.

Cadell Harris (New Haven Police Department)

Cadell Harris, 39, is charged with murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia and 40-year-old Marquis McNeill.

Police said the two were shot on April 1 while sitting in a parked car at the corner of Winthrop Avenue and Goff Terrace. They said Harris knew Garcia and McNeill.

“My name is Jessica, and my son Jonathan was taken from me,” Jessica Alvarez said at a press conference Thursday. “He was murdered on April 1 at 9:55. I received the worst phone call any mother can receive. It haunts me to this day. My entire life was altered in seconds. And I would just like to know why. How can you do that to someone you consider a friend?”

Harris is being held on a $5 million bond.