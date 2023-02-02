NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Police arrested 39-year-old Anthony Hill of New Haven and charged him with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Officers said the clerk was eating her meal around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Whalley Avenue hotel and spotted Hill using a pair of pliers to cut the cash register cables.

The clerk yelled at Hill to leave the register, police said, and Hill actually listened, taking off without the register.

Hill was arrested a short time later on Dixwell Avenue. Police said officers found the pliers inside his jacket.