Breaking News
Beacon Falls investigate blaze on Rimmon Hill Road

New Haven police captain did not fire weapon during fatal shooting

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s new information on a deadly shooting in New Haven that wounded a police captain.

Investigators are now saying that Captain Anthony Duff did not fire his weapon during the incident.

Related: Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting

Captain Duff was off duty when he came across the shooting in progress. When he tried to stop it, he was shot.

Another man, 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed.

Duff is out of the hospital and recovering at home while police continue to search for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss