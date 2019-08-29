New Haven police captain did not fire weapon during fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s new information on a deadly shooting in New Haven that wounded a police captain.

Investigators are now saying that Captain Anthony Duff did not fire his weapon during the incident.

Related: Sources: Weapon recovered in Captain Duff shooting

Captain Duff was off duty when he came across the shooting in progress. When he tried to stop it, he was shot.

#EXCLUSIVE I have confirmed exclusively #NewHaven police Capt. Anthony Duff never fired his weapon when he interrupted a homicide in progress, according to sources. Duff survived being shot multiple times during the incident. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/FRfn1nkA2H — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) August 28, 2019

Another man, 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed.

Duff is out of the hospital and recovering at home while police continue to search for the suspect.