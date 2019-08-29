New Haven police captain did not fire weapon during fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s new information on a deadly shooting in New Haven that wounded a police captain.
Investigators are now saying that Captain Anthony Duff did not fire his weapon during the incident.
Captain Duff was off duty when he came across the shooting in progress. When he tried to stop it, he was shot.
Another man, 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed.
Duff is out of the hospital and recovering at home while police continue to search for the suspect.