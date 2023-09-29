NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven father allegedly assaulted his 3-month-old son, causing life-threatening injuries, police said.

New Haven police responded to a report Thursday night from officials with the Department of Children and Families (DCF), who told authorities that a baby was being taken to Yale New Haven Pediatric Hospital after he sustained life-threatening injuries in an assault.

Authorities said medical staff told police the baby suffered a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries. He is currently intubated and being monitored by medical staff at the hospital, police said.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Special Victims Unit also responded to the hospital.

After speaking with the baby’s parents, police arrested the 28-year-old father and charged him with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police have not yet released the father’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.