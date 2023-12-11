NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments nationwide are working to get guns off the streets, including in New Haven, as the number of gun violence deaths continues to grow.

According to the National Gun Archive, just under 40,000 gun violence deaths have occurred nationwide in 2023.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson sat down with News 8’s Rich Coppola to discuss his department’s ongoing work to end gun violence. New Haven officers have access to various technology that can help them pinpoint and possibly stop a shooting.

“And that’s what we’re kinda doing here, we’re using both. We have ShotSpotter,” said Jacobson. “With ShotSpotter, we’re able to track who’s firing where in the city and that’s very helpful. Most of these guns that we’re seizing off people who are convicted felons have been used in some type of shooting. And, we also have the ability with the cameras and the license plate readers.”

These technological resources have been used to stop many shootings across the Elm City, Jacobson said. Yet, he said it’s still not enough.

New Haven has had 92 victims of gun violence as of December this year, which is a decrease from last year which had 117 victims, Jacobson said.

This year, New Haven police have also seized 257 guns, 35 ghost guns and made 248 firearm arrests. Last year, the city only seized 232 guns, 44 ghost guns and made 202 firearm arrests, according to Jacobson.

“We’re making progress and we’re tasking people off the street that are committing these crimes,” Jacobson said. “I’m a big proponent of making sure we arrest and hold the right people, not everybody, because policing for years did the wrong thing.”

Jacobson said even though the department is short on staff, there are 35 officers in training that will be ready soon. He believes that New Haven police are headed in the right direction but there is still much more work to do.