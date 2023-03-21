NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police will provide an update Tuesday on the completion of its internal affairs investigation involving Richard “Randy” Cox.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson will speak at a 1 p.m. press conference, followed by Mayor Justin Elicker at 2 p.m. News 8 will stream both press conferences live on this page.

Officers arrested Cox, 37, on June 19, 2022, on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. He was placed in a police van following an arrest for a weapons charge when the vehicle slammed on its brakes, causing him to sustain a cervical spine injury. The van did not have seatbelts.

Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance. Officers then dragged him across the floor and placed him into a cell. The incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Luis Rivera, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz – all on administrative leave since late June 2022 – have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

Earlier this month, a judge approved adding an unknown driver, identified as “Jane Doe,” as a defendant in the civil lawsuit in the case. A lawyer for Diaz claims he would not have had to slam on the brakes if that driver hadn’t gone a few feet past a stop sign.

The civil lawsuit alleges negligence, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.