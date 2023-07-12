New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson speaks in a video posted by the police department on Facebook. (Source: New Haven Police Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been one year since New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson was sworn in as the city’s top cop.

“If you told me we would encounter everything as a city and police department that we actually encountered this year, I would have thought you were crazy because there was so much,” Jacobson said.

Just weeks before he was confirmed, 37-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while in police custody. In this first year, he initiated the firing of four of the officers involved in the incident, implemented de-escalation and bystander awareness trainings and put seat belts in police transport vans. This incident also led to a $45 million settlement between Cox and the city.

“There was Randy Cox; we have an officer shot, Officer Curry; two Bristol officers died tragically; and we lost an officer to cancer at the same time,” Jacobson said. “We changed a lot of things, and did a lot of things, to get through it.”

2023 crime report

Jacobson said there’s been a spike in violent crime in New Haven these past few years, and he said the departments had to do more to address it.

According to the chief, homicides are up from five to 13, compared to this time last year. Of those homicides, nine arrests have been made. Gun arrests, motor vehicle stops and calls for service are also up. This time last year, calls for service were around 37,000 to now nearly 49,000.

“There is data to show that people report more crimes when they have faith in the police, and they have faith the police will do something,” Jacobson said.

Non-fatal shootings, police use of force, and Internal Affairs complains by civilians are down.

Read the full report

Push for recruitment

Jacobson said there’s an emphasis on recruitment. The department has roughly 70 vacancies due to officers retiring or going to other community. People are also not pursuing a career in law enforcement — a profession that’s faced tough criticism in recent years.

“We need good cops,” Jacobson said. “We have a lot of good cops. But, we need more.”

The department recently graduated a class of 19 officers, and Jacobson said he’s hoping to have a large class in October. He said the community should encourage people who are interested in the job to apply.

Looking ahead

The chief told News 8 he remains focused on one thing: keeping the community safe.

He believes the department is better off now than they were one year ago.

“It’s been an honor to actually get into this position, and so as much as possible to make the city and police department one,” Jacobson said. “I think we’re moving towards that. That makes me proud.”

He said police are doing more walking beats and bicycle beats to increase the direct contact his officers have with the community. It’s an effort, he said, that’s seeing results.

He also wants to better address officers’ mental health and wellness, as he said the officers are impacted and traumatized by the violence, as well.