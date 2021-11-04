Police chief says crime is slowing down in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police say crime is slowing down in the city. At a weekly briefing on Thursday, the acting police chief gave an update on incidents in the Elm City.

She said since last week, 13 shots have been fired and as it stands on Thursday, there have been 96 shootings with 23 homicides in New Haven.

This time last year, there were 95 shootings and 19 homicides. The acting chief says despite a violent start to the year, the city is making progress in curbing violent crime.

“Not just at the police department with all the agencies, the mayor talks about and all the resources we’ve been able to bring to the community, we’ve been able to slow down the violence that we’ve been seeing that’s been trending very high as comparison to years past,” said Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department Acting Chief.

Some of those improvements include creating an office of violence prevention, increasing police walking and bike beats, and youth programs to keep kids off the streets.