NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Commissioners voted to terminate two police officers on Wednesday, who were involved in the Randy Cox case.



Last June, Cox was paralyzed after he was injured in the back of a police transport van that did not have seatbelts.



New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson recommended the termination of all five officers involved in the case.

All five pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person(s).

Four of the officers have been on administrative leave pending an internal police investigation.

Officials said the New Haven Police Commissioners voted to fire both Officer Luis Rivera and Officer Jocelyn Lavandier Wednesday night.

According to officials, the hearings for Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz will take place on June 28, due to the unavailability of counsel.



Officer Ronald Pressley was excluded from the vote, as he retired in January and therefore cannot be terminated.