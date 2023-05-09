NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Commission decided to table a vote Tuesday night on whether one of five officers involved in the Richard “Randy” Cox case should be fired.

Cox became paralyzed last summer while in the back of a police transport van that did not have seatbelts.

Officer Luis Rivera was the first of the officers to receive a hearing. Police Chief Karl Jacobson told News 8 that the commission will hold hearings for Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz, who have all been on administrative leave. Officer Ronald Pressley retired from the department in January, and therefore can’t be disciplined.

Jacobsen has recommended for Segui, Lavendier, Rivera and Diaz to be terminated from the department.

The five have pleaded not guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person charges.