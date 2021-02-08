New Haven police continue to investigate shootings amid violent start to the year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In New Haven, there was a very violent end to last week and also a very violent beginning to this year.

A memorial that now adorns a utility pole on Lawrence Street in New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood may mark where 26-year-old Kevin Jiang’s life ended Saturday night but it also pays tribute to the life he led.

The Yale graduate student was an army veteran and was studying environmental sciences, recently tracking mercury levels of fish in the Quinnipiac River Watershed.

Related: Yale grad student, Army veteran killed in shooting days before his 27th birthday

“The Yale community is grieving right now,” said Yale President Peter Salovey. “This is a loss of an extraordinary young man. He was committed to applying his talents to improving the world.”

The Connecticut National Guard echoed that praise and expressed condolences to Jiang’s family and fiancé.

Maj. Gen. Francis Evon said in a statement, “2nd Lt. Jiang believed in service to his community and recently volunteered to support COVID-19 relief efforts.”

In a separate incident Friday night, several shots were fired at the home of Assistant Superintendent of Schools in New Haven Paul Whyte. No one was injured.

‘I want to underscore that this is a top priority is addressing the increase in violence in the city,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, (D) New Haven.

Jiang’s murder is the sixth homicide in the city. This time last year there was none.

Police now say Jiang was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and they are investigating all angles including whether or not that vehicle was involved in an accident beforehand or if the shooting may be related to road rage

“He suffered multiple gunshots wounds and in terms of the proximity we can tell you that it was… that we feel that it is possible that he was actually targeted,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

News 8 asked about possible threats against the assistant superintendent of schools and police now say that shooting may have been random.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call police no matter how small the detail may seem.