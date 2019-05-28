New Haven police continue to search for missing mom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - In New Haven, police are searching for a missing mom who hasn't been seen in at least two weeks.

Family told News 8 that Jeffon Suggs was last seen with her friend, Tamika Jones.

Jones, a mom of three, was found dead in a car in Fitchburg, Mass.

Suggs has been missing since then.

New Haven police are investigating.

If you have a tip about her disappearance, give the department a call.

